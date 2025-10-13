Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rescue operation continues after fatal bus crash

Police officers and emergency rescue workers search for victims
Police officers and emergency rescue workers search for victims (South African Department of Transport and Community Safety via AP)
  • A bus crash in northern South Africa has killed at least 42 people and injured 49 others.
  • The incident occurred on Sunday evening on the N1 highway near Louis Trichardt, when the bus veered off a steep mountain pass and plunged into an embankment.
  • Among the fatalities were seven children, 17 men, and 18 women, with six people critically injured and 31 seriously injured.
  • The bus was carrying Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals who were travelling to their home countries.
  • The cause of the crash is currently unknown, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa offered condolences to the nations of Zimbabwe and Malawi.
