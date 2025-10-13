Rescue operation continues after fatal bus crash
- A bus crash in northern South Africa has killed at least 42 people and injured 49 others.
- The incident occurred on Sunday evening on the N1 highway near Louis Trichardt, when the bus veered off a steep mountain pass and plunged into an embankment.
- Among the fatalities were seven children, 17 men, and 18 women, with six people critically injured and 31 seriously injured.
- The bus was carrying Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals who were travelling to their home countries.
- The cause of the crash is currently unknown, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa offered condolences to the nations of Zimbabwe and Malawi.