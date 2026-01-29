Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cop gets max prison sentence for shooting dead woman who called 911 for help

Moments before deputy shoots Black woman caught on bodycam footage
  • Former Illinois deputy Sean Grayson has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey, a Black woman who had called 911 for help.
  • Grayson, who is white, received the maximum sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder in October, a lesser charge than the initial first-degree murder counts.
  • Massey, who struggled with mental health issues, called emergency services in July 2024 about a suspected prowler outside her Springfield home.
  • Body camera footage showed an escalation where Grayson shot Massey in the face inside her own home after she appeared to pick up a pot of hot water, with Grayson testifying he feared being scalded.
  • The case led to a $10 million settlement for Massey's family, a US Justice Department inquiry resulting in de-escalation training and data collection, and a change in Illinois law regarding transparency in law enforcement hiring.
