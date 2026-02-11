Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pilot praised as all 55 on board plane survive crash-landing

A pilot crash landed a plane with 55 people on board into shallow waters near Mogadishu’s Aden Abdulle International Airport in Somalia. (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • A passenger plane carrying 55 people crash-landed in shallow water near Mogadishu’s Aden Abdulle International Airport in Somalia.
  • The Starsky Aviation Fokker 50 aircraft, bound for Gaalkacyo, reported a problem 15 minutes after takeoff and requested to return to the airport.
  • The pilot overshot the runway during the landing attempt, causing the plane to come to rest in shallow water near the shoreline.
  • All 55 occupants, including passengers and crew, survived the incident without any reported injuries or fatalities.
  • The pilot's swift and calm decision-making was commended for ensuring the safety of everyone on board, with an investigation now underway into the technical fault.
