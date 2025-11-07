Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Crew rescued after Somali pirates storm oil tanker

Somali Pirates Make a Return, But Their Rationale Might Surprise You
  • European Union naval forces successfully rescued 24 crew members from the Malta-flagged tanker Hellas Aphrodite after it was attacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia.
  • The pirates assaulted the vessel on Thursday using machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, but the crew safely secured themselves within the ship's citadel.
  • The rescue operation concluded on Friday when the ESPS Victoria, a Spanish frigate operating under the EU's Operation Atalanta, reached and boarded the tanker.
  • This incident has raised renewed fears about piracy in the region, marking the first commercial ship seized off Somalia since May 2024, following a previous decline in attacks.
  • The resurgence of Somali pirate activity, including other recent attempts and seizures, is partly linked to the insecurity caused by Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea corridor.
