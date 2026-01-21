Government launches £15 billion ‘warm homes plan’ for solar panels and heat pumps
- The UK government has launched a £15 billion "warm homes plan" to enhance energy efficiency and technology in British residences.
- The initiative will provide low and zero-interest loans to homeowners for installing solar panels, heat pumps, and batteries, while vulnerable low-income households will receive free insulation and clean technology upgrades.
- The programme aims to upgrade up to five million homes, significantly reduce household energy bills, cut carbon emissions, and lift one million households out of fuel poverty by 2030.
- Funding includes £5 billion for low-income schemes, £2 billion for consumer loans, and substantial allocations for heat pump grants and a new "warm homes fund."
- Environmental and anti-fuel poverty campaigners largely welcomed the proposals but urged for more substantial action and funding to address the ongoing issue of cold, damp homes.