Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Government launches £15 billion ‘warm homes plan’ for solar panels and heat pumps

Funding includes £5 billion for low-income schemes
Funding includes £5 billion for low-income schemes (Getty/iStock)
  • The UK government has launched a £15 billion "warm homes plan" to enhance energy efficiency and technology in British residences.
  • The initiative will provide low and zero-interest loans to homeowners for installing solar panels, heat pumps, and batteries, while vulnerable low-income households will receive free insulation and clean technology upgrades.
  • The programme aims to upgrade up to five million homes, significantly reduce household energy bills, cut carbon emissions, and lift one million households out of fuel poverty by 2030.
  • Funding includes £5 billion for low-income schemes, £2 billion for consumer loans, and substantial allocations for heat pump grants and a new "warm homes fund."
  • Environmental and anti-fuel poverty campaigners largely welcomed the proposals but urged for more substantial action and funding to address the ongoing issue of cold, damp homes.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in