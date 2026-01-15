Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Health secretary calls for ‘action’ on under-16s social media ban debate

Should the UK introduce a social media ban for under 16s? The public have their say
  • Wes Streeting, the health secretary, has called for "action" on the debate around banning under-16s from social media, expressing concerns about its impact on young people's health and life chances.
  • Streeting highlighted issues such as "doom-scrolling", cyberbullying, body image problems, and grooming as reasons for his concern, noting the Prime Minister's interest in the debate.
  • Sir Keir Starmer has so far resisted an outright ban, stating that Labour is monitoring the effects of a similar ban implemented in Australia last month.
  • While the UK's Online Safety Act introduced mandatory age verification for adult content, the government has not yet implemented a full social media ban for under-16s, despite Kemi Badenoch pledging such restrictions if the Conservatives win.
  • Concerns are echoed by Ofsted, which noted social media "chipping away" at children's attention spans, and a NASUWT survey where nearly three in five teachers linked social media to increased pupil misbehaviour.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in