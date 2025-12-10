UK social media ban for children possible as ministers watch Australia
- UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy says that ministers will closely monitor Australia's policy banning social media for under-16s.
- No immediate UK ban is planned due to concerns over enforceability, but future action could be considered if the Australian policy proves successful.
- Ms Nandy noted that young people themselves raised concerns about the enforceability of a ban and the potential for prosecuting minors.
- Labour has announced a new £500 million national youth plan, which includes building or refurbishing 250 youth centres and providing 500,000 more young people with access to a 'trusted adult'.
- Opposition parties, including the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, criticised the government's plan, arguing it is insufficient to address the challenges faced by young people.