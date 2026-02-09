Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dire warning from social care services over lack of funding

What do local councils do?
  • Almost half of local authorities responsible for social care anticipate needing emergency financial assistance from the government within the next three years.
  • This projection highlights a growing crisis for essential public services, threatening support for vulnerable individuals across the country.
  • Councils attribute the financial strain to escalating demand, rising operational costs, and significant deficits from Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) services.
  • The Local Government Association (LGA) warns of impacts on neighbourhood services and calls for sustainable funding and systemic reform, rather than relying on short-term fixes.
  • While the government states it is providing substantial funding and aiming for fairer allocation, unions criticise the situation as 'austerity by any other name' and demand real investment.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in