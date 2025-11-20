Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Amber weather warning in place as up to 25cm of snow forecast

Temperatures could drop to -12C in areas of lying snow in Scotland on Friday, the Met Office said (Jane Barlow/PA)
Temperatures could drop to -12C in areas of lying snow in Scotland on Friday, the Met Office said (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
  • An amber weather warning for snow is in effect across parts of north-east England, with the Met Office forecasting blizzard conditions and significant travel disruption.
  • Up to 25cm of snow is expected on high ground, particularly in the North York Moors, with the warning active until 9pm on Thursday.
  • Sleet and snow showers have continued to affect UK coastal areas, leading to road closures in North Yorkshire and warnings for motorists to exercise caution.
  • Five yellow warnings for snow and ice are also in place across other parts of the country, with National Rail advising commuters to check services for potential delays and cancellations.
  • Cold Arctic air has brought temperatures as low as -6C, with potential for -12C in Scotland on Friday, though temperatures are expected to rise towards average by the weekend.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in