Weather warnings for snow and ice in effect across parts of the UK

Snow is forecast in northern parts of the UK (PA)
Snow is forecast in northern parts of the UK (PA) (PA Wire)
  • Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in effect across parts of the UK, specifically Scotland and Northern England, due to an Arctic Maritime air mass.
  • The warnings for Scotland run from Thursday 4pm until Friday midday, with similar warnings for Northern England from Thursday 7pm until Friday midday.
  • Forecasters predict outbreaks of rain, sleet, and snow, leading to icy surfaces, potential travel disruption, and a risk of slips and falls.
  • Snow accumulations of 1-2cm are expected at low ground, with 2-5cm on hills above 300 metres, and up to 10cm in very localised areas.
  • While Friday night will see widespread frost, Saturday is forecast to be a much brighter day with plenty of sunshine across the UK, despite cooler than average temperatures.
