Weather map shows where 25cm of snow could hit UK this week
- An amber weather warning has been issued for parts of the UK, including Yorkshire, where up to 25cm of snow is expected this week as temperatures plummet.
- The Met Office forecasts a "markedly colder" week with "harsh frost" and snow, issuing multiple yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across Scotland and northern England.
- Health alerts for cold weather from the UK Health Security Agency are also in place across England, with an amber warning for the North East, North West, and Yorkshire and the Humber.
- Temperatures are predicted to drop significantly, potentially reaching minus ten degrees Celsius overnight, exacerbated by a strong wind chill.
- The coldest period is anticipated from Wednesday to Friday, with wintry showers extending south and potential disruption from heavy snowfall in areas like the North York Moors.