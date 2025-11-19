Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office confirms more snow is on the way

Snow blankets northern England as amber warning issued across UK
  • Large parts of the UK experienced snow on Wednesday, affecting areas including London, Hertfordshire, and Northumberland, with 7cm recorded in Powys, Wales.
  • The Met Office forecasts continued wintry showers along the coasts of north Scotland, and the east and west coasts of the UK.
  • Multiple weather warnings for snow and ice are in effect across the UK for Wednesday and Thursday.
  • An amber weather warning for snow is issued for parts of Yorkshire, including York and Scarborough, from Thursday morning, anticipating travel delays and power cuts.
  • Yellow warnings cover Northern Ireland, parts of Wales, northern and south-westerly England, and much of Scotland, with significant snow accumulations expected in some higher ground areas.
