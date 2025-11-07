Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Meteorologist reveals when snow could fall in the UK

Met Office forecasts when temperatures will drop in November
  • The UK could experience its first wintry weather of the season next week, according to the Met Office.
  • Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge indicated a "potential" for snowfall in northern parts of the UK, specifically Scotland, by the end of next week.
  • The forecast remains uncertain, with computer models showing a conflict between cold air from the north and warm air from the south, making it "all to play for".
  • Despite recent record-breaking mild temperatures in November and October, a sprinkling of snow in Scotland during mid-November is not uncommon.
  • While currently any snow is most likely limited to Scotland, there is a chance colder air could extend further south.
