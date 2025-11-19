Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK could see more snow as cold snap continues

Snow blankets northern England as amber warning issued across UK
  • Wintry conditions are continuing across the UK, with up to 7cm of snow recorded in parts of Wales and Scotland.
  • The Met Office forecasts wintry showers for coastal areas, particularly north Scotland and the east and west coasts, while central inland regions will be brighter and drier.
  • Multiple yellow warnings for ice and snow have been issued for Northern Ireland, parts of Wales, northern and south-western England, and much of Scotland, alongside an amber warning for north-east England.
  • Cold Arctic air is responsible for the conditions, bringing the first notable cold snap of autumn with snow accumulations of 2-5cm possible in affected areas.
  • Higher ground in Scotland could see 15-20cm of snow, with 15-25cm expected over the North York Moors and Yorkshire Wolds, with the coldest conditions anticipated on Wednesday and Thursday.
