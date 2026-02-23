Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Snowstorm forecast as New York City declares state of emergency

Mamdani calls students to announce school closure as worst storm in decade hits New York
  • A severe winter storm brought blizzard warnings and heavy snowfall across the northeastern United States, affecting a large, densely populated region from Maryland to Maine.
  • Authorities in New York City, Rhode Island, and New Jersey implemented bans on non-emergency travel, leading to widespread cancellations of flights and public transport disruptions.
  • Emergencies were declared in several states and cities, including New York and Philadelphia, as officials prepared for the storm, which was predicted to develop into a 'bomb cyclone'.
  • The National Weather Service forecast one to two feet of snow, low visibility, and strong winds, warning of potential whiteout conditions and prolonged power outages.
  • Public schools in New York City and Boston cancelled classes, while Philadelphia switched to online learning, and numerous cultural institutions and events, including Broadway shows, were closed or postponed.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in