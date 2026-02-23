Snowstorm forecast as New York City declares state of emergency
- A severe winter storm brought blizzard warnings and heavy snowfall across the northeastern United States, affecting a large, densely populated region from Maryland to Maine.
- Authorities in New York City, Rhode Island, and New Jersey implemented bans on non-emergency travel, leading to widespread cancellations of flights and public transport disruptions.
- Emergencies were declared in several states and cities, including New York and Philadelphia, as officials prepared for the storm, which was predicted to develop into a 'bomb cyclone'.
- The National Weather Service forecast one to two feet of snow, low visibility, and strong winds, warning of potential whiteout conditions and prolonged power outages.
- Public schools in New York City and Boston cancelled classes, while Philadelphia switched to online learning, and numerous cultural institutions and events, including Broadway shows, were closed or postponed.
