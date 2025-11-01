Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office reveals whether UK will be hit by snow

Snow could reach the UK in the next few weeks, the Met Office said
Snow could reach the UK in the next few weeks, the Met Office said (PA Wire)
  • The Met Office has confirmed that the chance of widespread snow across the UK in the coming weeks is minimal.
  • Any snowfall is largely confined to the remote Scottish highlands, specifically the summits of the Cairngorms.
  • Most of the UK can expect above-average temperatures next week, reaching between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius, due to a mild southerly airflow.
  • Despite wet conditions, particularly in the north and west, precipitation will fall as heavy rain rather than snow.
  • Looking towards mid-November, higher pressure may bring drier, potentially colder weather, but the risk of snow remains minimal and restricted to the Scottish mountains.
In full

