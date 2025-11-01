Met Office reveals whether UK will be hit by snow
- The Met Office has confirmed that the chance of widespread snow across the UK in the coming weeks is minimal.
- Any snowfall is largely confined to the remote Scottish highlands, specifically the summits of the Cairngorms.
- Most of the UK can expect above-average temperatures next week, reaching between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius, due to a mild southerly airflow.
- Despite wet conditions, particularly in the north and west, precipitation will fall as heavy rain rather than snow.
- Looking towards mid-November, higher pressure may bring drier, potentially colder weather, but the risk of snow remains minimal and restricted to the Scottish mountains.