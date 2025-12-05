Snow squall warning issued as storm forces some school closures in US
- Americans are enduring chilly winter weather and snow as a significant rainstorm moves across the Southeast today, bringing rain and drizzle from Texas to North Carolina.
- Heavy downpours along the Gulf coast are expected and sleet and snow will affect northern North Carolina and southern Virginia, with precipitation turning to all snow across Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.
- Quick bursts of snow, called snow squalls, will coat the ground from North Dakota to Wisconsin and further west, new moisture will arrive in the Pacific Northwest. The snow squalls could spark sudden, dangerous whiteout conditions.
- The Northeast will experience very cold temperatures, 10-20 degrees below average, contrasting with abundant sunshine in the Southwest and dry conditions across the rest of the nation.
- The snow forecast led to some school closures and delayed openings Friday with parents urged to check with their district for the latest information.