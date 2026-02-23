Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Snow accumulation totals as parts of US are buried in 22 inches of snow

New York City Mayor Mamdani personally called students to let them know that schools would be closed Monday
New York City Mayor Mamdani personally called students to let them know that schools would be closed Monday (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Millions of people in New York City and a large swath of the northeastern U.S. are stuck at home Monday under road travel bans and blizzard warnings as heavy snow and strong winds create whiteout conditions.
  • Snow fell at a rate of 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.6 centimeters) an hour early Monday from New York through Massachusetts.
  • Some areas have gotten well over a foot (30 centimeters) of snow since Sunday, along with wind gusts of over 30 mph (48 kph) and low visibility.
  • In New York, Long Island MacArthur Airport reported 22.5 inches (57 centimeters) of snow as of Monday morning. Parts of New York City had accumulations in the mid- to high teens, with Coney Island getting 16 inches (40.6 centimeters).
  • Freehold, New Jersey, had 22 inches (55.8 centimeters). New London, Connecticut, and North Kingstown, Rhode Island, both got 17 inches of snow (43 centimeters).
