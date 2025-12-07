Colin Jost does rare SNL cold open appearance, skewers Pete Hegseth
- Saturday Night Live's cold open skewered President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
- The sketch depicted Trump appearing to fall asleep during a press conference, referencing a recent real-life incident.
- It also highlighted Trump's perceived close relationship with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.
- The parody featured Hegseth, portrayed by SNL alum Colin Jost, defending controversial US military 'double-tap' strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, using the term 'fog of war'.
- The sketch concluded with Trump's character falling asleep again when questioned about the affordability crisis, after joking about disavowing Hegseth if politically expedient.