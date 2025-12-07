Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Colin Jost does rare SNL cold open appearance, skewers Pete Hegseth

Four killed in latest 'drug boat' strike as Hegseth faces war crimes accusations
  • Saturday Night Live's cold open skewered President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
  • The sketch depicted Trump appearing to fall asleep during a press conference, referencing a recent real-life incident.
  • It also highlighted Trump's perceived close relationship with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.
  • The parody featured Hegseth, portrayed by SNL alum Colin Jost, defending controversial US military 'double-tap' strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, using the term 'fog of war'.
  • The sketch concluded with Trump's character falling asleep again when questioned about the affordability crisis, after joking about disavowing Hegseth if politically expedient.
