How Trump’s new SNAP restrictions could affect millions
- The recent end of a government shutdown highlighted worsening food insecurity across the United States, despite restoring funding for the critical Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
- New restrictions on SNAP eligibility are anticipated to remove millions of families from the program, while the administration threatens to cut funding for Democratic-led states refusing to provide specific beneficiary data, including immigration status.
- New work requirements for SNAP beneficiaries, implemented in July, are projected to result in a $187 billion cut over the next decade, affecting approximately 4 million people, including vulnerable groups.
- Food banks and pantries, already stretched by rising costs and the pandemic, experienced a significant surge in demand during the shutdown, with many struggling to meet the increased need.
- Anti-hunger advocates warn that these extensive cuts, combined with a mounting affordability crisis, will exacerbate food inequality and force low-income individuals to make difficult choices between food and other essential expenses.