Will SNAP benefits be paid? Judges issue rulings over food aid

Trump falsely claims most SNAP recipients 'are Democrats' as food stamp program is hit by shutdown
  • The Trump administration must release emergency funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a federal judge has ruled.
  • Rhode Island District Judge Jack McConnell said "irreparable harm" would occur if funding for the food aid program, which supports nearly 42 million Americans, ceased.
  • Families have already endured “terror” as they wait to see if they’ll lose access to benefits Saturday, McConnell said during a virtual court hearing.
  • In a separate ruling around the same time, Massachusetts District Judge Indira Talwani said the government's suspension of SNAP funding is likely unlawful.
  • If the money isn’t delivered, it would mark the first time in SNAP’s 60-year history that the federal government let it lapse.
