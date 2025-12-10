Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The only way to prove an animal has been smuggled

The Conversation Original report by Ricky Spencer, Yik Hei Sung
Related: Sad-eyed baby orangutan rescued as police smash animal smuggling ring
  • New research has discovered a scientific method to determine if an animal was taken from the wild or bred in captivity, aiming to combat illegal wildlife smuggling.
  • The technique uses stable isotope analysis of chemical traces in a turtle's claw, which provides an environmental signature reflecting its diet and habitat.
  • This forensic approach is reliable and reproducible, offering crucial evidence to challenge smugglers' claims that seized animals are legally captive-bred.
  • Australia is identified as a global hotspot for reptile smuggling, with native species highly prized in the international pet trade, particularly in Asian markets.
  • The ability to scientifically prove an animal's wild origin could significantly strengthen prosecutions and bolster conservation efforts against illegal trafficking.
