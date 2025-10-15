The one part of Britain which might be exempt from Starmer’s smoking ban
- The UK government's proposed generational smoking ban, which would make it illegal for anyone born after 2009 to buy tobacco, faces potential complications in Northern Ireland.
- A minister admitted that the ban's application in Northern Ireland is uncertain due to the Windsor Framework, a key post-Brexit agreement with the European Union.
- The Windsor Framework requires Northern Ireland to align with EU laws on goods, which could mean tobacco must remain legal for adults over 18 in the region.
- Sir Robert Buckland previously warned that applying the ban in Northern Ireland could breach EU law, potentially leading to a legal challenge, or fracture the UK's internal market if NI is exempted.
- Despite these concerns, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn stated the government's intention is for the ban to apply across the entire UK to protect young people.