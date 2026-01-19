Woman urges others not to delay smear tests as screening saved her life
- Gayle Maxwell, a grandmother, is urging others not to delay smear tests after one saved her life from aggressive cervical cancer.
- She was diagnosed with fast-growing cancer in February 2015, shortly after having a smear test she had initially postponed.
- Maxwell underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and internal radiotherapy, receiving the all-clear in October 2015.
- She highlights that early detection through the two-minute test allowed for successful treatment, preventing the cancer from becoming inoperable.
- Maxwell, now 50, is supporting the Scottish Government’s Be The Early Bird campaign, encouraging eligible individuals to attend regular cervical screening.