Independent

Independent Bulletin

Shoppers told it’s ‘vital’ they do one thing ahead of Christmas

Shoppers are being urged to back Small Business Saturday in the annual push to boost local firms in the run-up to Christmas
Shoppers are being urged to back Small Business Saturday in the annual push to boost local firms in the run-up to Christmas (PA Archive)
  • Small Business Saturday, an annual initiative originating in the US, takes place this weekend on 6 December, encouraging shoppers to support local firms.
  • The event is projected to boost small businesses by £5.3 billion this year, representing one-fifth of the UK's pre-Christmas spending, a 19 per cent increase from last year.
  • Last year, approximately 10 million people spent £634 million in-store and online during Small Business Saturday, demonstrating continued public support for local enterprises.
  • Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK, highlighted the event's importance in helping small businesses thrive after deep discounting events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
  • Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) constitute 99.8 per cent of all UK private companies and account for 60 per cent of UK employment, underscoring their vital role in the economy.
In full

