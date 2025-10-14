Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The celebrities calling for smacking to be made illegal

Aine Fox
Alan Shearer is among the celebrities calling for a ban for smacking children
Alan Shearer is among the celebrities calling for a ban for smacking children (Getty)
  • Actor Sir Michael Caine and football legend Alan Shearer, among other public figures, have urged the Prime Minister to ban smacking in England.
  • Their plea was delivered in a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, co-ordinated by the NSPCC and supported by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and Barnardo's.
  • Signatories argue that current English law, which allows a 'reasonable punishment' defence for hitting a child, offers less protection to children than adults.
  • They highlighted that Wales and Scotland have already made all forms of corporal punishment, including smacking, illegal, calling for England to adopt similar legislation.
  • The Department for Education stated it is reviewing legal changes made in Wales and Scotland but currently has no plans to legislate on the issue.
