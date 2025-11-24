Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Police arrest Slender Man stabber after she cut monitor off and fled

Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser missing
  • Morgan Geyser, one of the people convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, was found and taken into custody after going missing from a group home in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
  • Geyser, 23, cut off her GPS monitoring bracelet and fled the home on Saturday evening, having been seen with an adult acquaintance.
  • She was located with another person at a truck stop in Posen, Illinois, over 170 miles from Sun Prairie, with authorities notified on Sunday night.
  • Geyser had been granted conditional release earlier this year and placed in the group home to continue treatment for a psychotic spectrum disorder.
  • Residents in Sun Prairie expressed anger and concern regarding her placement in their community and the delay in police notification about her disappearance.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in