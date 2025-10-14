Another species officially declared extinct
- The slender-billed curlew has been officially declared extinct by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
- This marks the first recorded global bird extinction from mainland Europe, North Africa, and West Asia.
- The species, once widespread and migratory, had its decline first documented in 1912, with no sightings since the mid-1990s.
- While the exact causes are largely unknown, hunting, wetland drainage, and overgrazing are believed to have contributed to its demise.
- The extinction highlights the global biodiversity crisis and underscores the urgent need for conservation efforts for other declining wading birds, such as the Eurasian curlew.