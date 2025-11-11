New sleeper train to connect more European cities
- A new sleeper train service, EN Carpatia, will connect southeastern Poland with four major European cities.
- Operated by the Polish state rail operator PKP Intercity, the service is set to launch on 14 December from Przemysl.
- From £50, passengers can travel overnight to Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, and Munich.
- The route will pass through Polish cities such as Rzeszow and Krakow, splitting in the Czech Republic to serve different destinations.
- Accommodation options include standard seating, couchettes, and deluxe sleeper compartments, with the journey to Munich taking around 16 and a half hours.