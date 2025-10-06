Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Skydiver falls to his death in ‘freak accident’

A skydiving instructor fell to his death in a ‘freak accident’
A skydiving instructor fell to his death in a ‘freak accident’ (Public domain)
  • A skydiving instructor, Justin Fuller, 35, died on Saturday in Nashville after falling without a parachute during a tandem jump.
  • The student he was jumping with survived the fall, landing in a tree, and was rescued hours later in a stable condition.
  • Metro Nashville Police Department believe the harness became caught on the edge of the plane, causing Fuller to separate from the student in what was described as a 'freak accident'.
  • Fuller was an experienced skydiver with over 5,000 jumps and had recently started working for Go Skydive Nashville.
  • The incident is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

