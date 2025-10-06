Skydiver falls to his death in ‘freak accident’
- A skydiving instructor, Justin Fuller, 35, died on Saturday in Nashville after falling without a parachute during a tandem jump.
- The student he was jumping with survived the fall, landing in a tree, and was rescued hours later in a stable condition.
- Metro Nashville Police Department believe the harness became caught on the edge of the plane, causing Fuller to separate from the student in what was described as a 'freak accident'.
- Fuller was an experienced skydiver with over 5,000 jumps and had recently started working for Go Skydive Nashville.
- The incident is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.