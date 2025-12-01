Family rescued after sky dining restaurant crane malfunctions 125ft in air
- A family, including two children, and an employee became trapped in a sky dining hydraulic lift in Idukki Pallivasal, India.
- The platform became stuck at a height of 125ft due to a hydraulic malfunction.
- Kerala Fire And Rescue Services responded to the incident, with firefighters climbing to the platform using safety harnesses and rope.
- All individuals who were trapped were successfully rescued by the emergency services.
- The incident and rescue operation were confirmed by the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan.