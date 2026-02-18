Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Urgent warnings over common skin products that can cause serious damage

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute have warned everyone to be vigilant
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute have warned everyone to be vigilant (The Associated Press)
  • The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has issued a warning against illegal skin lightening products being sold in butchers, specialist food shops, small grocery stores, and online across the UK.
  • These products contain banned and dangerous substances such as hydroquinone, mercury, and powerful corticosteroids, which can cause severe skin damage, infections, and complications during pregnancy.
  • CTSI highlighted that these items are increasingly found in everyday local stores, often without a full understanding of the risks, and exploit vulnerabilities created by colourism and harmful beauty standards.
  • Businesses are urged to scrutinise their supply chains and seek advice from Trading Standards, while consumers are encouraged to report concerns, with enforcement action being taken against sellers.
  • Consumers are advised never to use skin lightening products on children, to buy only from verified sellers, avoid purchasing cosmetics from online marketplaces, and always consult a doctor or dermatologist before use.
