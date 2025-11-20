Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Beloved ‘90s chain making a nostalgic comeback after declaring bankruptcy

The casual dining chain has rebounded from bankruptcy with a fresh look
  • Sizzler, a popular 1990s steakhouse chain, is making a comeback, capitalising on consumer nostalgia for retro brands.
  • The casual dining chain has rebounded from multiple bankruptcies, most recently in 2020, returning to business in 2023.
  • Its revival includes a fresh restaurant revamp with updated interiors and digital menu boards, while retaining popular features like the all-you-can-eat salad bar.
  • Updated Sizzler locations have reported solid results, with sales increasing by approximately 47%.
  • Despite its resurgence, Sizzler faces challenges from consumers cutting back on discretionary spending, a trend also impacting other restaurant chains like Wendy's and McDonald's.
