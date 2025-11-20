Beloved ‘90s chain making a nostalgic comeback after declaring bankruptcy
- Sizzler, a popular 1990s steakhouse chain, is making a comeback, capitalising on consumer nostalgia for retro brands.
- The casual dining chain has rebounded from multiple bankruptcies, most recently in 2020, returning to business in 2023.
- Its revival includes a fresh restaurant revamp with updated interiors and digital menu boards, while retaining popular features like the all-you-can-eat salad bar.
- Updated Sizzler locations have reported solid results, with sales increasing by approximately 47%.
- Despite its resurgence, Sizzler faces challenges from consumers cutting back on discretionary spending, a trend also impacting other restaurant chains like Wendy's and McDonald's.