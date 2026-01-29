Russian ship ordered to leave UK waters after anchoring over trans-Atlantic cables
- A Russian cargo ship, the Sinegorsk, anchored for 14 hours in the Bristol Channel near vital undersea data cables off Minehead, Somerset.
- The vessel's presence prompted surveillance by an HM Coastguard aeroplane and a Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter.
- The Sinegorsk's last recorded port call was Arkhangelsk, Russia, a major trading port that also hosts a naval base.
- This incident is part of growing concerns regarding Russia's 'shadow fleet' and increased incursions into British waters since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
- The Ministry of Defence highlighted the threat posed by Russia attempting to map critical undersea infrastructure, with the First Sea Lord warning of a 30 per cent increase in Russian activity in UK waters over the past two years.
