Thousands stranded and flights cancelled after Greece airspace chaos
- Hundreds of flights to, from, and within Greece were cancelled or delayed due to a failure in the air-traffic control system.
- The Hellenic Aviation Service Provider reported a technical issue affecting its radio frequency systems, leading to a significant reduction in Greek airspace capacity.
- Major airlines such as Aegean, EasyJet, British Airways, and Ryanair cancelled or diverted numerous flights, impacting routes to and from Athens and other Greek destinations.
- Several flights were diverted to alternative airports in countries including Italy, Croatia, Hungary, Albania, and Cyprus.
- Flights are now gradually resuming, with ongoing efforts to fully restore the technical systems, and affected passengers are entitled to re-routing and care under air passenger rights rules.