UK faces burnout crisis as stress levels soar for workers
- A new survey by Mental Health UK reveals that over 90 per cent of people in the UK experienced high or extreme levels of stress in the past year, with one in five workers taking time off due to poor mental health.
- Young adults are particularly affected, with 96 per cent of 25-34 year olds reporting high stress, and 39 per cent of 18-24 year olds taking time off for mental health issues.
- Key stressors for young adults include workplace isolation, fears of redundancy, heavy workloads, poor sleep, and financial worries.
- Mental Health UK's chief executive, Brian Dow, warned that trying to boost the economy without tackling chronic workplace stress is akin to "trying to accelerate with the handbrake on".
- The charity is urging organisations to move faster in equipping managers to initiate mental health conversations, prevent staff burnout, and provide better support for employees returning to work.