Homes and businesses destroyed by landslide in Italy

Sicilian town impacted by landslide fears it risks widening as 1,500 evacuated
  • A massive landslide in Niscemi, Sicily, destroyed homes and businesses, leading to the evacuation of about 1,500 of the town’s residents.
  • The disaster, triggered by a ferocious storm, caused a four-kilometre stretch of hillside to collapse, with buildings slipping into the void and others developing severe cracks.
  • Local pizzeria owners, Benedetta Ragusa and Toni Rinnone, lost their home and are fighting to save their business, salvaging equipment as the ground continued to shift beneath them.
  • Despite a long history of landslides in the area, including a major one in 1997, warnings about the town's unstable foundations were not acted upon due to legal disputes and bureaucracy.
  • The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the negligent disaster, while authorities are working to stabilise the area and rebuild, with no lives lost.
