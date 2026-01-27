Homes teetering on crumbling cliff edge evacuated after violent storm
- A landslide, triggered by a recent storm, has led to the evacuation of over 1,500 people from the Sicilian town of Niscemi.
- Homes in Niscemi are now precariously situated on a cliff edge, with some deemed uninhabitable, and residents are facing permanent relocation.
- The Italian government declared a state of emergency for Sicily, Sardinia, and Calabria following the severe weather that battered the regions.
- Damage estimates for Sicily alone from the storm are now believed to exceed €1 billion, with the administration setting aside €100 million for initial needs.
- Residents have voiced anger, stating that previous landslides in Niscemi were ignored by authorities, contributing to the current crisis.