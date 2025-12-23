Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video shows canal boat swallowed by 160-ft sinkhole after waterway collapses

Moment canal boat falls into a sinkhole in Shropshire
  • A 160ft sinkhole opened in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch, Shropshire, on Monday, 22 December, prompting emergency services to declare a major incident.
  • The sinkhole, caused by an "embankment failure", led to millions of gallons of water flooding a nearby farmer's field.
  • Two canal boats were swallowed by the chasm, while two others were left teetering precariously on its edge.
  • Over a dozen boaters were rescued from the affected area following the incident.
  • Police confirmed that there were no reports of casualties.
