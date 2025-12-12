Shopping trends of 2025 were driven by nostalgia and a love for kitchenware
- John Lewis's annual report highlights consumer spending trends shaped by a record-breaking summer, cost-of-living pressures and cultural events.
- The UK's warmest summer led to increased demand for outdoor goods, with swimwear and cooking equipment sales extending into autumn due to prolonged heatwaves.
- The announcement of Oasis's reunion tour spurred a 40 per cent rise in sales of parkas and bucket hats, indicating a broader resurgence of 90s fashion nostalgia.
- Consumers are increasingly focused on sustainability, evidenced by a 50 per cent increase in sewing machine searches and a preference for repairing or buying second-hand clothing.
- Traditional kitchen items like butter dishes are experiencing a significant comeback, while demand for sous vide machines and men's skinny jeans has notably decreased.