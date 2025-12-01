Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Manhunt after four killed in shooting at child’s birthday

At least four killed in ‘mass shooting at child’s birthday party’ in California
  • A suspected gang-related shooting at a children's birthday party in Stockton, California, resulted in four fatalities and 14 injuries.
  • The deceased includes three children, aged eight, nine, and 14, and a 21-year-old man, with a nine-year-old girl surviving a head injury.
  • San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow confirmed that the attack, believed to involve multiple shooters, was not random and likely targeted specific individuals.
  • Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi condemned the incident as an “act of terrorism” and appealed for public assistance in identifying the perpetrators.
  • Authorities have vowed to find those responsible, with several arrests made on weapons and gang charges, though their direct link to the shooting is yet to be confirmed.
