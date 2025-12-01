Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Mexican Spiderman’ smashed window with bowling ball to help people escape shooting

‘Mexican Spiderman’ used bowling ball to help people escape Bay Area mall shooting
  • A man, self-described as "Mexican Spiderman", used a bowling ball to smash a window, helping people escape a mall shooting in California.
  • Cristian Rodriguez was bowling at the Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara on Saturday when he heard gunfire and shouting.
  • He deliberately broke the window to create an exit route for those trapped inside the building.
  • The shooting incident resulted in the deaths of four people, including three children, and left 11 others injured.
  • Mr Rodriguez later expressed his hope that he would not be charged for the damage caused during his rescue efforts.
