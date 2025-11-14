Huge victory for man who stumbled on relic at beach as he’s paid $600K
- Larry Orr, 77, will have a life ring from the 1975 Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck returned to him by the state of Michigan.
- Orr discovered the life ring and a piece of a lifeboat on the shore of Michigan's Upper Peninsula eight days after the freighter sank, killing all 29 crew members.
- The state recently acquired the relic from Orr as part of a $600,000 settlement in a police misconduct lawsuit he filed, which was unrelated to the shipwreck.
- Orr had accused a state police lieutenant of violating his rights during a discredited sexual abuse investigation that led to him spending five months in jail.
- Following media reports about the unusual deal, a new agreement was reached, ensuring Orr receives both the life ring and the $600,000 settlement.