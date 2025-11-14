Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Huge victory for man who stumbled on relic at beach as he’s paid $600K

Ed White
Orr and his attorney, Shannon Smith, said the state suddenly expressed interest in the Fitzgerald life ring during the negotiations
Orr and his attorney, Shannon Smith, said the state suddenly expressed interest in the Fitzgerald life ring during the negotiations (Getty Images)
  • Larry Orr, 77, will have a life ring from the 1975 Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck returned to him by the state of Michigan.
  • Orr discovered the life ring and a piece of a lifeboat on the shore of Michigan's Upper Peninsula eight days after the freighter sank, killing all 29 crew members.
  • The state recently acquired the relic from Orr as part of a $600,000 settlement in a police misconduct lawsuit he filed, which was unrelated to the shipwreck.
  • Orr had accused a state police lieutenant of violating his rights during a discredited sexual abuse investigation that led to him spending five months in jail.
  • Following media reports about the unusual deal, a new agreement was reached, ensuring Orr receives both the life ring and the $600,000 settlement.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in