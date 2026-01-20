Surprising benefit of shingles vaccine
- A new study suggests the shingles vaccine may not only protect against the viral infection but also slow down biological ageing in older people.
- Researchers from the University of Southern California found that vaccinated individuals exhibited fewer signs of biological ageing and inflammation compared to those who had not received the jab.
- The study, involving over 3,800 people, measured seven aspects of biological ageing, including inflammation, and found significantly lower inflammation and slower ageing markers in vaccinated participants.
- Lead author Jung Ki Kim indicated that by reducing background inflammation, possibly through preventing the reactivation of the shingles virus, the vaccine could support healthier ageing.
- These findings contribute to growing evidence that vaccines might play a broader role in promoting healthy ageing strategies beyond just preventing acute illnesses.