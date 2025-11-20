Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Britain’s most affordable town to buy a home in 2025 revealed

Two-earner households can expect to pay 4.4 times their combined annual earnings for a home, a slight decrease from 4.5 times in 2024
Two-earner households can expect to pay 4.4 times their combined annual earnings for a home, a slight decrease from 4.5 times in 2024 (Getty/iStock)
  • Shildon, County Durham, has been named Britain's most affordable town for working families to buy a home in 2025, according to a study by Zoopla.
  • Property values in Shildon average £73,900, which is just over a year's average household earnings for a two-income family.
  • The study revealed a significant geographical divide in housing affordability, with Scotland and the North East of England dominating the most affordable towns list.
  • Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, was identified as the least affordable town, with average house prices exceeding £1 million, costing more than 15 times average household earnings.
  • Across the UK, two-earner households can expect to pay 4.4 times their combined annual earnings for a home, a slight decrease from 4.5 times in 2024.
