Shigella symptoms and treatments after rise in cases of deadly bacterial disease
- Concerns have been raised regarding health and safety in Cape Verde following the deaths of four British holidaymakers from gastric illness earlier this month and an increase in Shigella infections among returning travellers.
- The UK Health Security Agency is investigating a rise in Shigella sonnei cases, with 109 out of 137 confirmed UK infections since October 2025 linked to travel to the Cape Verde islands.
- Shigella bacteria cause severe diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps, spreading through contact with contaminated faeces food, or water.
- A travel medical specialist advises rigorous hygiene, consuming freshly cooked food, using hand sanitiser, and carrying oral rehydration solutions and potentially antibiotics to prevent and manage illness.
- The Foreign Office recommends comprehensive travel insurance for Cape Verde, as medical facilities are basic and the Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) is not accepted.
