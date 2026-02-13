Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Actor in hit TV show mourned after his death at age 90

Character actor Shelly Desai, known for his roles in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Men of a Certain Age , has died at the age of 90
Character actor Shelly Desai, known for his roles in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Men of a Certain Age , has died at the age of 90
  • Character actor Shelly Desai, known for his roles in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Men of a Certain Age, has died at the age of 90.
  • His death was announced by his stepdaughter, Dawn Lerman Vaccaro, who praised his kindness and dedication to acting and charity.
  • Mumbai-born Desai moved to the United States in the 1960s to study engineering before pursuing an acting career that encompassed over 90 screen roles.
  • He was recognized for his recurring role as Hwang, the landlord, in multiple seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and as Carlos in Men of a Certain Age.
  • His extensive filmography included appearances in films such as Thelma & Louise, Escape from L.A., and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, alongside numerous television credits.
