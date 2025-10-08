Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Social media falls in love with mother’s ‘big baby’

Shelby Martin’s baby smashed records at TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital, becoming the ‘biggest newborn to be delivered there in three years’
Shelby Martin’s baby smashed records at TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital, becoming the ‘biggest newborn to be delivered there in three years’ (WSMV)
  • Nashville resident Shelby Martin gave birth to a baby boy, Cassian, weighing almost 13 pounds at TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital.
  • Cassian's birth set a record at the hospital, making him the largest newborn delivered there in the past three years.
  • Shelby Martin's humorous TikTok post about her “big baby” went viral, garnering millions of likes and shares.
  • Cassian required a stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for monitoring due to glucose levels, receiving an IV and oxygen.
  • The average American baby boy weighs around 7.2 pounds, with the heaviest US baby on record born in 1879 at 22 pounds.
