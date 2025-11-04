Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shein bans selling of all sex dolls after scandal over ‘child-like’ products

Shein accused of selling 'child-like' sex dolls
  • Chinese online retailer Shein has permanently banned the sale of all sex dolls on its global platform after French authorities accused it of selling items depicting minors.
  • France’s Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) found Shein was selling "child-like sex dolls" and referred the case to prosecutors, citing potential violations of French law.
  • French finance minister Roland Lescure issued a sharp warning, stating that if such behaviour is repeated, Shein could face a ban from the French market.
  • The scandal emerged just as Shein was preparing to open its first permanent physical store in Paris, its inaugural brick-and-mortar outlet worldwide.
  • Shein confirmed it took immediate corrective action, removed all relevant listings, and is investigating how the products bypassed its screening systems, reinforcing internal controls.
