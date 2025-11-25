Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sheffield shooting leaves teenage boy in ‘life-threatening condition’

A police investigation is taking place (file image)
A police investigation is taking place (file image) (Pixabay/Pexels)
  • A 16-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition following a shooting incident on London Road in Sheffield.
  • South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of the shooting at approximately 5.17 PM on Monday.
  • The teenager was found with an injury consistent with a gunshot and was subsequently taken to hospital.
  • Detective Chief Inspector Emma Knight confirmed that a dedicated team is investigating the incident and working to trace those responsible.
  • London Road is closed from Sitwell Place to Crowther Place as officers conduct their investigation, with disruption expected into Tuesday morning.
