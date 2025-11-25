Sheffield shooting leaves teenage boy in ‘life-threatening condition’
- A 16-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition following a shooting incident on London Road in Sheffield.
- South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of the shooting at approximately 5.17 PM on Monday.
- The teenager was found with an injury consistent with a gunshot and was subsequently taken to hospital.
- Detective Chief Inspector Emma Knight confirmed that a dedicated team is investigating the incident and working to trace those responsible.
- London Road is closed from Sitwell Place to Crowther Place as officers conduct their investigation, with disruption expected into Tuesday morning.